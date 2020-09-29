Australians stranded overseas plead for more action to get them home

Simon Duggan from the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet says seats and flights are not the issue.





"There are approximately 20,000 spare seats on commercial airlines coming into the country at the moment, each week. The availability of flights has not been the binding constraint on getting Australians home, at this point."





Stephanie Foster from the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet says hotel quarantine capability is the main challenge.





"The challenge we are facing relates to the availability of safe and effective quarantine. That is not an issue the COVID commission has a role to play in. It is a role about public health capability."











