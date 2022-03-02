Australians urged not to join the war in Ukraine

Tensions from the conflict in Eastern Europe have spilled onto the streets of Sydney, as Australian-Ukrainians rally behind their homeland.





Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a global call-out to "citizens of the world" to help defend Ukraine.





While that plea has been met with sympathy, Australia's advice is to not join the fight.





Foreign minister Marise Payne has a strong message for those considering the move.





"Australia's advice for traveling to Ukraine is do not travel. Do not travel. That is clear. We are aware of the potential for Australians who may seek to do that though, to travel to Ukraine and we will continue to monitor that, but Australian law, existing Australian law prohibits Australian citizens and residents and holders of Australian visas from engaging in hostile activities overseas unless serving in the armed forces of a foreign country."





Australian law prohibits foreign fighters from joining overseas conflict unless serving under legitimate armed forces.





Charles Sturt University's Director of Terrorism Studies, Levi West, says the legality is not clear-cut.





"As a result of the Azov battalion [[right-wing extremist and neo-Nazi unit of the National Guard of Ukraine]] technically being attached to or a component of the Ukrainian military, it means that travelling to the Ukraine to participate in conflict is not equivalent to a foreign incursion offence. That doesn't mean that the state has no means at its disposal. We have stopped at least one individual publicly from travelling to the Ukraine, had their passport cancelled. So, there are ways to prevent people from going to Ukraine to participate. But, technically that means that you're fighting for a state rather than against the state. And that is legal."



