Australia's first Sikh councillor John Arkan is back in political action

Australia's first Sikh councillor John Arkan is an independent candidate for July federal election. John Arkan’s family migrated to Australia from India in 1890, initially coming here to pave a career in the farming industry. Since then, John and his family have become instrumental in the growth of Woolgoolga and the Sikh community. John has a passion for family, Indian food and an unwavering commitment to the Coffs Coast.





"I believe Australians are intelligent and amazing people. The quicker we realise this, the quicker we will embrace humanity. I believe in all of us; the diversity of this nation is its strength. Smile, breathe, enjoy, laugh – do it together, all of us, and we can lead the world with goodness." John Arkan

Australian of the day/Commonwealth Bank Source: Supplied





It would be the second time the Woolgoolga resident and business owner has run as an Independent in a federal election.





According to the Coffs Coast Advocate, in 2010, Cr Arkan received 9.9% of the vote - the highest of any Independent candidate in Cowper since 1969.





Cowper, which is one of the poorest constituencies in Australia, has been held by the National Party since 1963.





John Arkan (Photo http://www.johnarkan.com/) Source: Supplied











John Arkan Biodata

Article produced and published by: FOCUS MAGAZINE COFFS COAST





Your family migrated to Australia in 1890 … What initially brought them here, and how did they wind up in Woolgoolga?



My grandfather migrated to Australia in 1895. India is a part of the Commonwealth; as such, he was allowed to travel to Australia. Australia was (and is) “the lucky country”. Like all migrants, he came seeking a better life. My grandfather, Oudham, was a farmer in India. He arrived here as a young man. Being a farmer, he found work in the Clarence Valley in the sugar cane fields.







He travelled back to India and married his first wife, who passed away, which saw him stay in Australia for an extended period. He did eventually go back and marry again; he had three boys (Keith, Peter – my dad – and Luke). All three boys were born in India, but migrated with their dad in their infant years. It’s interesting to note my grandmother, Chinti, also came out to Australia with her sons. This was rare, as generally the ladies didn’t arrive in the early days of migration.



Migration to the Woolgoolga area happened much later, in the forties; there was a need for banana labourers in Woolgoolga. Word got out that there was work in Woolgoolga, and importantly, you got paid weekly, as apposed to seasonally in the sugar cane fields. The first farm was purchased and a Temple (the first in Australia) was built in 1968.



The rest is history. People started moving here because Woolgoolga could cater for a variety of needs. I often think of the early pioneers (all of them from all walks of life) of Australia – how wonderful, strong and dynamic they must have been to do what they did.





You are famous for your delicious samosas. Where does your passion for Indian food derive?





My father died when I was three, so my mother had six kids to bring up. Dad had moved from Korora, to Caranighton St, Woolgoolga just before his car accident.







Being in Woolgoolga made it a little easier, as it was more or less a town for mum. School was close, so too were things like the local grocer’s stall, and also I remember Joan Pryor’s store (we got our school clothes there); but more than that, my mum learnt how to speak English and manage the family budget with the help of Dad’s friends and the local community.



So, I suppose home was a place where we all worked together to make the most of what we had. Cooking was a big part of that. Mum made everything; we were always in the kitchen, the six of us. (Our house was tiny; the kitchen was the big room).







Later, mum built a house in a new subdivision now with the road Arkan Ave. On this land we had chooks, cows, ducks, pigs, sheep, you name it, we had it! Mum had a big garden; we had our own milk and eggs etc. There was a new combustion stove which heated the house, and that’s when the serious curries started rocking.





John with his family Source: Supplied





So my passion for cooking came from home and my mum and of the understanding of living within your needs.



Tell me about your family; how old are your children, and what type of work does your wife do?



I am married and have four wonderful children. Saihaj is doing his HSC; he is tall and handsome, 17. Anand is a gift which taught us about how to “accept”” and look for the best in everything. He is almost 14 and has Down Syndrome. He is witty, cuddly and drives us barney often! We later discovered that he had Type One Diabetes. Talk about a challenge! It’s been a beauty; we love him – all of him. Then came along Prakaash, my princess. Prakaash is nine. She is super smart, can sing (if we beg her). Prakaash is a wise soul.







Then we had Jeevans, who is three. He has fourteen hundred questions, seven days a week! One of the ladies says, “He has Angel’s in his eyes, your son”. We often chuckle that after the there prototypes we finally got a perfect one! (Laughs).



My wife, Surinder, works as a reference librarian in Coffs City Library. Clever independent woman, loves the arts, music, dance; she is currently organising the sixth anniversary of her business, Bollywood Markets, which take place on the the first and fourth Saturday of each month at Woolgoolga.





John addressing to senior citizen conference Source: Supplied





You are also a Councillor at Coffs Harbour City Council. How long have you been a part of Council, and what are you currently working on, at a local and national level?





I was first elected to Council in 2008 and am currently in my third year of the second term. That means I’ve been onboard for about seven years.





There are many challenges in this job. I reflect a lot on how I was brought up. As well, I think of my people skills. I talk to everyone, as I believe in serving the people. I like to be amongst the people. We are a great city that with the right “cook”, has enormous potential.





A long time challenge of all coastal towns is the balance between maintaining the beauty of the landscape, yet allowing sensible development. I own and operate a small business. I believe in small business as crucial for the development of this great nation of ours. Also, an integral part of Australia and me, is farming. Farmers (today more than ever) have a great role to play in securing food for all, as well as being role models for the emerging youth. We can reflect on the hard work and strong will of our forefathers (the pioneers of Australia, the mums and dads as a collective) – reflect on their resilience, strength and spirit.





This nation needs to be proud to be Australians, rich in diversity, but Australians first. It saddens me when I hear of farmers taking their own lives because of bank loans, and poor climate conditions, driving them on their farms to despair. It saddens me how neither political party give a damn about the plight of those Aussie battlers, yet I feel that often our leaders are wasting money and young lives abroad. Charity begins at home.





Source: Supplied





You’re the regional representation for Sikh Council of Australia. Briefly explain what this type of role entails?



I am the con dodge of regional Sikh people and the Sikh council. We, the Council and I, have done wonderful things. For example, we are bringing a Sikh military band to Sydney to march in the 100 years ANZAC parade. Sikhs fought and died along side the Aussies in Gallipoli; we should all remember that. Another example is we have made a programme that highlights domestic violence issues in our community. It’s interesting and alarming to note the many forms of violence that are committed in Australian families. We all need to firstly be aware of these horrible acts (not just physical) so then we can act appropriately to stop it. No Australian should be made scared whilst living here.





John Arkan at the Woolgoolga Gurdwara Sahib Source: Supplied





Woolgoolga has many young Australians that just happen to be Sikh; what type of work and fundraising does this community participate in?





The young Aussies in Woolgoolga, with Sikh backgrounds, are active in all aspects of Australian society. We have great sports men and woman. Scholars, teachers, lawyers, doctors, accountants and of course, with the emerging blueberry industry. Lots of children who may have left the area to study or work, are now staying back to farm.



This of course leads to business and work opportunities for the wider community. I have a dream: that instead of being the poorest electorates in NSW with the highest unemployed, that, with careful maturing of farming and associated industry, we can change this status.





But again, you will need the right “cook” to achieve this.





How have you seen Woolgoolga develop and change in the past few years? And what developments do you think we will see in the coming years?





Woolgoolga is the “missing piece of paradise”; it is noted that it is a town, not a village, like the smaller beachside settlements. As such we will see, I hope, sensible use of the beach area with housing and industry associated with lifestyle being promoted. Our beach caravan park is a family oasis, which makes up part of the character of our town.



The farming industry is huge, which will lead to industries to support the growth, which will then in turn have a positive effect on employment.





This is the challenge we all need to embrace, not fear – just like the timber and the banana industry before this new industry. Us Aussies will move to make the best use for all.





We are excited for the activities such as the Curryfest, and more festivals to come, which will help maintain a healthy balance of work rest and play.





Australians are intelligent and good looking people. The quicker we realise this, the quicker we will embrace humanity. I believe in all of us; the diversity of this nation is its strength. Smile, breathe, enjoy, laugh – do it together, all of us, and we can lead the world with goodness.





Source: Supplied





Article produced and published by: FOCUS MAGAZINE COFFS COAST











More info http://www.johnarkan.com/









