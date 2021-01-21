SBS Punjabi

Australia's human rights record set to face scrutiny at the United Nations

Human Rights Law Centre’s Hugh de Kretser

Human Rights Law Centre’s Hugh de Kretser Source: AAP

Published 21 January 2021 at 3:43pm
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Paras Nagpal
In 2015, more than 100 countries made 290 recommendations for the Australian Government, with a focus on youth detention, Indigenous issues and action on climate change.

A lot has happened around the world since 2015.

But according to human rights advocates, when it comes to Australia's human rights commitments there has been little movement.

The country had six years to respond to almost 300 recommendations by other nations, but the Human Rights Law Centre says only 17 per cent of them have been addressed.

The Centre's executive director Hugh de Kretser says the Universal Periodic Review will again highlight inaction on key issues.

"As a wealthy, stable democracy Australia could absolutely be leading the world on human rights - yet too often Australian Governments are violating people's human rights in critical areas."

