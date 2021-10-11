SBS Punjabi

Australia's international border is edging closer to reopening

Australia's international border will reopen in November

Australia's international border will reopen in November

Published 11 October 2021 at 12:39pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Australia's international border is edging closer to reopening, but temporary residents have longer to wait - with some weighing-up whether to book tentative flights for themselves or loved ones.

Australia's international border will reopen in November, with Australian citizens and permanent residents able to exit and re-enter the country. It's a different story for temporary migrants and non-citizens though.

Australian citizens and permanent residents will be able to fly into and out of the country under Phase C of the National Plan to reopen Australia. 

Fully vaccinated people will be subject to 7-days home quarantine. Unvaccinated people will be required to undertake 14-days managed quarantine, with caps on the number of arrivals in this group.

The eased restrictions will not apply to temporary visa holders or non-citizens.

"It seems a little bit unfair, obviously because we pay taxes we pay, we paid for our visa to come here. They haven't specifically given a reason why we're not allowed to. But it just, it feels like we're never going to be given an opportunity or there is no foreseeable date for us to be able to do that."

Temporary visa holders and non-citizens can leave Australia at any time. However, they are generally not permitted to return. Individuals need to apply for exemptions to re-enter. 

Temporary visa holders, tourists and other non-citizens will have to wait until Phase D of the National Plan to be able to enter the country. And there's no firm timeline for when Phase D will begin.

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

