Australia's jobless face tough choices as JobSeeker payments slashed

The $550 coronavirus supplement introduced in March has been cut by more than half, dropping to $250 per fortnight.





The Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) is urging the government to permanently increase the payment.





ACOSS chief executive Cassandra Goldie says many Australians are dependent on JobSeeker, amid mass unemployment and a recession.





"I have been speaking to people who have been in tears this morning. This is because people right now are worried about whether or not they're going to lose their home, whether or not they're going to face eviction, whether or not they're going to be able to feed themselves and the children who are in their care."





