Australia's young women report the highest level of online abuse in the world

Australia’s E-Safety Commissioner, Julie Inman-Grant, has noticed an alarming surge in gender-targeted online abuse. 20 per cent of those surveyed feared for their physical safety.

Plan International’s research found 58% of young women and girls across 22 countries experienced online harassment. But more Australian women and girls reported abuse – 65% - and most were aged between 12 and 16.

The 'Free to be Online' report found half of the one thousand Australian women and girls surveyed, believed social media companies should do more to protect their users. 

Sydney-based youth activist Angelica Ojinnaka said it is not fair to expect women to go offline to protect themselves.

“There needs to be a streamlined reporting system across platforms that acts against online harassment and does it straight away."  

