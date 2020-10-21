Australia's young women report the highest level of online abuse in the world

Plan International’s research found 58% of young women and girls across 22 countries experienced online harassment. But more Australian women and girls reported abuse – 65% - and most were aged between 12 and 16.





The 'Free to be Online' report found half of the one thousand Australian women and girls surveyed, believed social media companies should do more to protect their users.





Sydney-based youth activist Angelica Ojinnaka said it is not fair to expect women to go offline to protect themselves.





“There needs to be a streamlined reporting system across platforms that acts against online harassment and does it straight away."





To hear the full report click on the audio link above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus



