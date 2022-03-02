Battle for Kyiv continues as Ukrainian refugees flee, seeking safety

Russia has denied Ukraine's claims of hitting civilian areas and infrastructure, saying it only aims at military targets. But CCTV video shows the moment of impact when a rocket strikes an apartment building in Kyiv.





Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says so far his country's armed forces are successfully fighting back against Russian troops, but he appealed for more weapons and troop support from EU leaders.





"Ukrainian* translated): "I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth. Our truth is our land, our country and we will defend it all."





In a significant shift in its position, Germany will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 stinger missiles to Ukraine.





Until now, Germany has refused the delivery of lethal weapons to Ukraine due to its policy of not sending weapons to a conflict zone.





France has also pledged to deliver defensive weapons and fuel.





NATO says it is deploying its 40,000-strong rapid response force to eastern Europe for the first time, but stressed it will not send forces to Ukraine.





Poland's Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki says he is concerned Russia could also attack his country, Finland or the Baltic states.





He urged Europe to double defence spending, and step up efforts to stop Russia.





"Today we stand in front of the tribunal of history because an independent state, sovereign state, democratic state of Ukraine has been invaded by Russia. And nothing is going to stop Putin if we are not decisive enough. Germany cannot immerse in concreted selfishness, egoism, you have to stop this. We have to stop this, we have to stop Putin because the next genocide is looming on the horizon."



