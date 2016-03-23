SBS Punjabi

Belgian authorities search for suspect in Brussels attack

SBS Punjabi

People gather at Bourse Square, Brussels, to pay tribute to the victims of terror attacks in Belgium

People gather at Bourse Square, Brussels, to pay tribute to the victims of terror attacks in Belgium Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 March 2016 at 5:21pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

The self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for a series of bombings on Brussels airport and a metro station that killed at least 34 people and injured almost 200. The explosions have been condemned by the Belgian Prime Minister as a "cowardly" terrorist attack.

Published 23 March 2016 at 5:21pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'