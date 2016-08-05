Bhagat Puran Singh - A Life Dedicated to 'Selfless Service of Humanity'

Bhagat Puran Singh ji (1904 -1992) is undoubtedly the single Sikh hero of this century who worked selflessly all his life to provide the last hope to the mentally and terminally ill patients.





Although, Bhagat Ji is physically not with us, but he has left behind his ever-lasting memorial in the shape of Pingalwara, which is home for the homeless, a hope for the forlorn, a hospital for the sick and old destitute, a cradle for the orphaned or abandoned children and a safe haven for the exploited and mentally-deranged young women





Source: Supplied









