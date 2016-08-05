SBS Punjabi

Bhagat Puran Singh - A Life Dedicated to 'Selfless Service of Humanity'

SBS Punjabi

Bhagat Ji at his service

Bhagat Ji at his service Source: Pingalwara Society

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 August 2016 at 8:01pm, updated 5 August 2016 at 8:22pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Think of selfless service and, like Bhai Ghanaiya Ji, Bhagat Puran Singh's name automatically comes to your lips. Here is SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Singh Grewal having a quick look on Bhagat Ji's Jeevan Yatra…

Published 5 August 2016 at 8:01pm, updated 5 August 2016 at 8:22pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Bhagat Puran Singh ji (1904 -1992) is undoubtedly the single Sikh hero of this century who worked selflessly all his life to provide the last hope to the mentally and terminally ill patients.

Although, Bhagat Ji is physically not with us, but he has left behind his ever-lasting memorial in the shape of Pingalwara, which is home for the homeless, a hope for the forlorn, a hospital for the sick and old destitute, a cradle for the orphaned or abandoned children and a safe haven for the exploited and mentally-deranged young women

ਭਗਤ ਪੂਰਨ  ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਵੀਂਹਵੀਂ ਸਦੀ ਦੇ ਉੱਘੇ ਸਮਾਜਸੇਵੀ,
ਚਿੰਤਕ
, ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਪ੍ਰੇਮੀ ਅਤੇ ਆਦਰਸ਼ਕ ਸਿੱਖ ਸੇਵਕ ਸਨ।

Bhagat Puran ji
Source: Supplied


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?