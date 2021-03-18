SBS Punjabi

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee tests positive for COVID-19

Manoj Bajpayee

Published 18 March 2021 at 3:45pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self-isolation at home. This and more in our wrap of this week's news from Bollywood as well as the Punjabi film and music industry.

Bajpayee was shooting for an OTT exclusive film titled 'Despatch' when he tested positive. Filming of the movie has since been halted. Earlier, the film's director, Kanu Behl, had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Bajpayee is currently under home quarantine and is recovering well.

Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full report in Punjabi

