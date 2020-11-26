SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Hardy Sandhu and Sargun Mehta pair-up for Punjabi song ‘Titliaan’

New Punjabi Song Titlian by Hardy Sandhu, Sargun Mehta and Afsana Khan.

New Punjabi Song Titlian by Hardy Sandhu, Sargun Mehta and Afsana Khan. Source: Supplied by Desi Melodies

Published 26 November 2020 at 12:23pm, updated 26 November 2020 at 12:27pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
A wrap of this week's news from Bollywood as well as the Punjabi film and music industry.

The video of the new Punjabi song Titlian (Butterflies) has crossed 51 million views (on 26 Nov) within 17 days of its release on YouTube.

The song is filmed on an interesting take on a heart-break story featuring Punjab singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu and film actress Sargun Mehta.

The song is sung by famous Punjabi singer Afsana Khan and its music has been composed by Avvy Sra.

The deep-meaning lyrics are written by none other than JAANI and this new conceptual video has been directed by ace video director Arvindr Khaira for Desi Melodies.


Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

