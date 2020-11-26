Bollywood Gupshup: Hardy Sandhu and Sargun Mehta pair-up for Punjabi song ‘Titliaan’

The video of the new Punjabi song Titlian (Butterflies) has crossed 51 million views (on 26 Nov) within 17 days of its release on YouTube.





The song is filmed on an interesting take on a heart-break story featuring Punjab singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu and film actress Sargun Mehta.





The song is sung by famous Punjabi singer Afsana Khan and its music has been composed by Avvy Sra.





Advertisement

The deep-meaning lyrics are written by none other than JAANI and this new conceptual video has been directed by ace video director Arvindr Khaira for Desi Melodies.







Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.



