Bollywood Gupshup: RRR fame Ram Charan visits Amritsar for his next movie project

The actor's wife, Upasana Konidela, is also spending time in Amritsar. She took it to Twitter while posting a short video of herself at the Golden Temple, Amritsar.







In her caption, she wrote, "As a mark of gratitude Mr C (Charan) hosted a langar seva at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. I had the privilege & opportunity to represent him by participating in the seva as he was shooting for #RC15. Ram Charan and I feel blessed with your love and accept it with humility."





