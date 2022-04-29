SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: RRR fame Ram Charan visits Amritsar for his next movie project

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana participates in Langar Seva at Golden Temple, Amritsar.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana participates in Langar Seva at Golden Temple, Amritsar.

Published 29 April 2022 at 1:43pm, updated 29 April 2022 at 1:47pm
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
The south Indian film star Ram Charan is currently in Amritsar, where he is shooting filmmaker Shankar's upcoming project. The 37-year-old actor's popularity across India has grown significantly after the release of his recent film RRR. Mr Charan says he is grateful and overwhelmed by the love he has been receiving from fans across India.

The actor's wife, Upasana Konidela, is also spending time in Amritsar. She took it to Twitter while posting a short video of herself at the Golden Temple, Amritsar.

In her caption, she wrote, "As a mark of gratitude Mr C (Charan) hosted a langar seva at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. I had the privilege & opportunity to represent him by participating in the seva as he was shooting for #RC15. Ram Charan and I feel blessed with your love and accept it with humility."

