Bollywood star beats Tom Cruise to become world’s richest actor

Ever wondered who's the richest actor in the world?





It is none other than the Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan, aka King Khan, with a net worth of $750 million.





The angry young man of yesteryears and Bollywood's Shehanshah Amitabh Bachan is fourth on the list with a net wroth of $425 million.





Karina Kapoor Khan's new love - hosting radio shows Source: Harpreet Kaur





In other news from the tinsel town, Karina Kapoor Khan is starting start her new radio show ‘What Women Want’ very soon and Govinda has made a dashing return after long time with his new movie Fry Day.









