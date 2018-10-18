SBS Punjabi

Bollywood star beats Tom Cruise to become world's richest actor

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan Source: Supplied by Harpreet Kaur

Published 18 October 2018 at 12:00pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has become the richest actor in the world with a net worth of $750 million.

Ever wondered who's the richest actor in the world?

It is none other than the Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan, aka King Khan, with a net worth of $750 million.

The angry young man of yesteryears and Bollywood's Shehanshah Amitabh Bachan is fourth on the list with a net wroth of $425 million.

Bollywood GupShup
Karina Kapoor Khan's new love - hosting radio shows Source: Harpreet Kaur


In other news from the tinsel town, Karina Kapoor Khan is starting start her new radio show ‘What Women Want’ very soon and Govinda has made a dashing return after long time with his new movie Fry Day.

