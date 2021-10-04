Book review: 'Tarel' by Pakistani Punjabi poet Nasir Malik

SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Book review: 'Tarel' by Pakistani Punjabi poet Nasir MalikPlay11:35SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Source: Supplied by Masood MalhiGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (13.25MB)Published 4 October 2021 at 12:18pmPresented by Masood MalhiSource: SBS Our Pakistan correspondent Masood Mallhi reviews 'Tarel' penned by Punjabi poet and writer Nasir Malik in our fortnightly literary series. Tune into this podcast to listen to the review.Published 4 October 2021 at 12:18pmPresented by Masood MalhiSource: SBSClick on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤBollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy GrewalAll Medibank customers affected by the hack