Book review: 'Tarel' by Pakistani Punjabi poet Nasir Malik

Tarel By Nasir Malik

Source: Supplied by Masood Malhi

Published 4 October 2021 at 12:18pm
Presented by Masood Malhi
Our Pakistan correspondent Masood Mallhi reviews 'Tarel' penned by Punjabi poet and writer Nasir Malik in our fortnightly literary series. Tune into this podcast to listen to the review.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

