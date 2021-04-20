Bottleshop staff being trained to be aware of domestic violence

Domestic violence training at the biggest bottleshop businesses in Australia has started.





Endeavour Group’s General Manager Claire Smith says the program has been developed in partnership with the domestic violence counselling service 1800 Respect.





"Training really helps our team identify the signs of abuse and know what do in the circumstances they encounter and we've included some of those circumstances from real-life examples that our team have told us about."





Staff are being taught how to report violence and know what support systems to refer people to.





The managing director of BWS bottleshops Scott Davidson says some staff have already been responding to domestic violence.





"Recently in Queensland, one of our store teams actually encountered a domestic violence issue where a young lady sought refuge inside one of our stores. Our team reacted instinctively closed the doors and called the police immediately."





If you or someone you know is impacted by family violence or sexual assault, please call 1800 RESPECT ( 1800 737 7328) or call Mens' Referral Service on 1300 766 491. In an emergency, please call 000.





Click on the audio icon in the picture above to listen to the podcast in Punjabi.



