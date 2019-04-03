Budget 2019: $50 million to ‘link migrants to jobs’ in regional Australia

The federal government has announced an amount of $50 million in Tuesday’s budget to implement the new regional settlement plan unveiled last month by prime minister Scott Morrison.





Mr Morrison says the money will be spent on creating regional hubs that will provide assistance with migration processes by “linking areas of job opportunities to new migrants”.





New visas introduced under this plan, new migrants will be required to live and work in regional areas for three years in order to get permanent residency while the immigration cap has been slashed to 160,000 from 190,000.





Mr Morrison said the previously run regional program wasn’t “as well-planned”.





“What’s important is to encourage people into where the opportunities are. Now there are over 50,000 job vacancies in regional Australia today.. more than fifty thousand. And that’s why we are improving services to link migrants to jobs in those communities,” the Prime Minister told SBS Punjabi. Prime Minister Scott Morrison hugs Treasurer Josh Frydenberg after handing down his first Federal Budget in the House of Representatives Source: AAP





He said new infrastructure for regional areas announced in the budget will attract migrants to those areas. Under the new migration program, 23,000 visas have been reserved for regional areas that Mr Morrison says will help keep the program “focused and targeted” to improve the quality of life of Australians, “including those migrants who have come to Australia for that better life”.





Tuesday’s budget will also affect a 5.4 per cent fee hike across all visa categories and subclasses.

The federal opposition has criticized the budget for not addressing issues of visa and citizenship concerning Australia’s migrant and multicultural communities.





“Longer visa processing times mean people are waiting longer to be reunited with family members. People are putting their lives on hold until they can finally settle in Australia,” Shadow Minister for Immigration and Border Protection, Shayne Neumann and Shadow Minister for Citizenship, Tony Burke said in a joint statement.







“Partner visas are now at record-high processing times of up to 28 months.”







“As of 31 January 2018, there were over 191,000 people on bridging visas in Australia waiting to have their visa applications processed.”





Labor leaders said there’s nothing in the budget to clear the backlog of citizenship applications that remains over 200,000 with processing times ballooning over two years.





“The cruel cuts and chaos of Scott Morrison and the Liberals mean migrant and multicultural communities have to wait longer to migrate to Australia, have to wait longer to become Australian citizens, and have to wait longer to reunite with their family in Australia,” they added.





