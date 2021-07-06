SBS Punjabi

Business groups demand clear vaccination targets to accelerate economic recovery

Sydney şehir merkezindeki George St. Source: AAP

Published 6 July 2021 at 2:06pm, updated 6 July 2021 at 2:26pm
By Julia Carr-Catzel
Presented by MP Singh
Hundreds of General Practitioners across the country have started administering the Pfizer jab, in the latest boost to the vaccination rollout. It comes as business groups demand clear vaccination targets in a bid accelerate the country's reopening.

Calls are also growing for the government to set firm vaccination targets to re-open Australia. 

A four-step plan was released by national cabinet last week, designed to end lockdowns and border restrictions. 

But Innes Willox, from Australian Industry Group, says the plan lacks crucial details.

If we set too high a target, that isn't reasonable or achievable. That will mean that it will take even longer to get out of the' island nation' situation we find ourselves in right now. We need to have a realistic and achievable target and it's probably best that we don't just have a numerical target because that will just mean that we will be held up even longer by those who are vaccine-hesitant or vaccine-resistant.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


