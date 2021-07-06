Business groups demand clear vaccination targets to accelerate economic recovery

Calls are also growing for the government to set firm vaccination targets to re-open Australia.





A four-step plan was released by national cabinet last week, designed to end lockdowns and border restrictions.





But Innes Willox, from Australian Industry Group, says the plan lacks crucial details.





If we set too high a target, that isn't reasonable or achievable. That will mean that it will take even longer to get out of the' island nation' situation we find ourselves in right now. We need to have a realistic and achievable target and it's probably best that we don't just have a numerical target because that will just mean that we will be held up even longer by those who are vaccine-hesitant or vaccine-resistant.





