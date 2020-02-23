SBS Punjabi

Campaign teaches school students how to deal with cyber-bullying and racism

Teenage bullying

The 'Click Against Hate' campaign aims to give strategies for coping with cyber-hate. Source: Getty Images

Published 24 February 2020 at 9:23am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Meenakshi Sharma
A program being used in Victorian schools to help students deal with religious, racial and cultural intolerance will be expanded to schools right across Australia. The group that developed the program says the expansion comes at a critical time.

