Capt Amarinder Singh takes up Punjab's freight trains issue with Indian government

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh has written an open letter to Bharatiya Janta Party National President J P Nadda to alert him about the possible fallout of farmers' protests on national security.





The Ministry of Railways has halted the booking of freight trains bound for Punjab and has instead begun accepting bookings for Haryana-bound trains. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has responded to the Punjab CM's questioning of the move.





Rising pollution levels in Delhi-NCR have led the Centre to promulgate an ordinance to curb it.





The ordinance, which has been approved by President Ramnath Kovind, is being seen by Punjab's farmers as a "punishment" for their protests against the Modi government's new farming laws. The Ordinance specifically mentions that pollution in Delhi-NCR is a result of stubble-burning by farmers in neighbouring states.





Listen to the podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio link in the picture above.





