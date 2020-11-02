SBS Punjabi

Capt Amarinder Singh takes up Punjab's freight trains issue with Indian government

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh. Source: Facebook/ Capt Amarinder Singh

Published 2 November 2020 at 10:14pm, updated 3 November 2020 at 3:43pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

In this week's newswrap from Punjab, listen in detail how India's railway ministry has stopped the booking process of Punjab-bound freight trains, where thousands of farmers continue to protest the Narendra Modi government's new farming laws. This and more in the podcast this week.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh has written an open letter to Bharatiya Janta Party National President J P Nadda to alert him about the possible fallout of farmers' protests on national security.

The Ministry of Railways has halted the booking of freight trains bound for Punjab and has instead begun accepting bookings for Haryana-bound trains. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has responded to the Punjab CM's questioning of the move.

Rising pollution levels in Delhi-NCR have led the Centre to promulgate an ordinance to curb it.

The ordinance, which has been approved by President Ramnath Kovind, is being seen by Punjab's farmers as a "punishment" for their protests against the Modi government's new farming laws. The Ordinance specifically mentions that pollution in Delhi-NCR is a result of stubble-burning by farmers in neighbouring states.

Listen to the podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio link in the picture above.

