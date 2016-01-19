Capt Suresh Sharma - Reinventing caravan travel in India

While in the army in India, Capt Sharma got a change to travel extensively within India and witness the remote beauty of the country. After leaving the army, he decided to show the rest of the world what he had seen, through caravan travel and decided to pioneer in the field in India by building a custom made overland truck called Taurus.





The truck has Eicher chase and the body was custom made and designed by Capt Sharma himself with the help of his family. Even the smallest details like which cutlery to use or what fabric napkins will be made were discussed at length. It took them two years to do all the research and another one and a half year to get permission from the State Transport Authority before they could make their dream a reality.





The finished product, the overland truck or "The Beast" has been named Taurus. Taurus has comfortable seating capacity (Pushback chairs) of 8 participants and has sleeping arrangements for 12 including roof top tents. There is a well equipped kitchen and toilet and enough storage space. The truck also has a water tank with a capacity to carry 700 liters of water, individual lockers and plenty of charging stations for travellers and photographers to charge their batteries! Theie is also a fully equipped kitchen with burner stoves and handy snacks.





Capt. Sharma takes the curious and the talented in to remote unseen parts of India where campers and photographers can enjoy peaceful time, relax and click away to their hearts content.





Preeti Mccarthy finds out more in this interview. Also, check out the gallery of photos of the beast truck Taurus and the stunning natural backdrop.





















