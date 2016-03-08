SBS Punjabi

Cervical cancer campaign targets NESB women

The campaign launch in Melbourne

The campaign launch in Melbourne Source: SBS Phillips

Published 8 March 2016 at 11:21pm
By Preeti Mccarthy
A new, potentially life-saving campaign featuring Australian women of Indian and Vietnamese backgrounds has been launched in Victoria.It's part of a wider campaign in seven languages targeting women at risk of cervical cancer, with the message that regular pap-smear tests save lives.SBS Punjabi's Preeti McCarthy gets more information on what is Pap-smear and why it is so important from the manager of Papscreen Victoria Ms Hiranthi Perera

