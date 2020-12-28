Challenging family violence taboos with street theatre

The story is about a woman named Jossie experiencing family violence at home. She receives community support and seeks help to stop it.





"I would hope this will encourage people, especially women, it's all about women empowerment. I hope it encourages people because you need to speak up. If you don't speak up, things won't get better. Because of COVID-19, cases of DV [[domestic violence]] has increased."





International students were invited to be a part of the audience as part of efforts to let them know that support is available locally.





Dipti Zachariah, team leader of Multicultural Health Services, says the project empowers the community.





Domestic violence affects everybody - every community and every culture. We wanted to work with migrant and refugee communities and we wanted them to own the action and outcomes and results and work alongside to stop this, to prevent this, to empower women and children and to keep them safe. To equip and enhance a community's ability to stop this shadow pandemic, literally, of domestic violence. The pandemic has brought to the forefront many inequalities, including domestic violence. It already existed but it has literally magnified it much more."





The production will be performed in many more locations across Western Sydney in the coming months.





To hear the full report click on the audio link above.





