SBS Punjabi

Changes to close family day care loopholes

SBS Punjabi

Rupinder Kaur; supplied

Rupinder Kaur; supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 January 2016 at 10:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

The government has made some changes in Family day care system to close the loop holes in the system that were allowing providers and educators to get away with child swapping and abusing the system. This, however, has disadvantaged many who genuinely needed the option to swap. There are, however, some exceptions to the rule. Rupinder Kaur, an Educator Co Ordinator, gives us details about these changes.

Published 5 January 2016 at 10:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'

gogi rai.jpg

'I ran till I recovered': How athletics helped Gogi Rai manage his asthma