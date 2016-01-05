Changes to close family day care loopholes

Rupinder Kaur; supplied
The government has made some changes in Family day care system to close the loop holes in the system that were allowing providers and educators to get away with child swapping and abusing the system. This, however, has disadvantaged many who genuinely needed the option to swap. There are, however, some exceptions to the rule. Rupinder Kaur, an Educator Co Ordinator, gives us details about these changes.
