Punjab Congress leader and a three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib constituency, Charanjit Singh Channi has been sworn in as Punjab's new chief minister today.





Mr Channi is the first chief minister of Punjab from the Scheduled Caste community. He has also served as the Technical Education Minister of Punjab.





"Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the top leadership for appointing me Chief Minister of Punjab. I will always work for the welfare of the people and to give new energy and momentum to the sustainable development journey of the state," the 58-year-old said after his name was announced by the Punjab Congress affairs-in-charge Harish Rawat yesterday.





According to some media reports, his name was added to the list at a later stage while the names of Sukhi Randhawa, Ambika Soni, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Jakhar were also in the discussion.





The revelation came a day after the senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh resigned from the post of chief minister amid a power struggle with Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was earlier promoted as Punjab Congress chief.





Meanwhile, Mr Sidhu has welcomed the decision by mentioning it as a “historic” moment for Punjab.





“Historic !! Punjab’s first Dalit CM-Designate … Will be written with Golden letters in History. A tribute to the spirit of the Constitution and the Congress !! Congratulations @CHARANJITCHANNI Bai,” he tweeted.





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also sent his congratulations to Mr Channi.





“Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji for the new responsibility. We must continue to fulfill the promises made to the people of Punjab. Their trust is of paramount importance,” he tweeted.





Listen to the full audio report for more details:

LISTEN TO Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as the chief minister of Punjab after a high voltage political drama SBS Punjabi 20/09/2021 07:58 Play





