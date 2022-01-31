SBS Punjabi

Cheerful tiger stamps to ring in the Lunar New Year

Sydney-based illustrator Chrissy Lau designed a special Lunar New Year series of stamps for Australia Post, marking the Year of the Tiger.

Illustrator Chrissy Lau designed a special Lunar New Year series of stamps for Australia Post, marking the Year of the Tiger. Source: Australia Post

Published 1 February 2022 at 9:34am, updated 2 February 2022 at 10:01am
By Olivia Yuan
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Lunar New Year will get an extra bit of roar in February, as Australia rolls out cheerful lucky tiger stamps to commemorate the occasion.

