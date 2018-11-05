Chef Harpal Singh shares the recipe of his success

Harpal Singh world-renowned chef was trying his best to get into engineering stream with a second attempt when his brother advised him to try something different and new. He was encouraged to join Hotel Management and from there Harpal took a serious interest in cookery.





Harpal told SBS Punjabi at Diwali festival in Sydney, ‘It is always a pleasure and honour to cook and serve delicious, homemade and nutritious food to your loved ones. And cooking methods don't have to be too complicated - they can be simple and quick that enable you to cook different food every day’.





‘Today I have demonstrated cooking 10 different dishes in 10 minutes and also invited many people to come and show their cooking skills as well’.





Harpal shared some quick recipes, ‘On this auspicious occasion of Diwali when we can’t simply escape from sweets, here are some tips on making your own quick and healthy sweets. But mind you, one must exercise as per individual strength, in order to remain fit’.





Here Harpal Singh shares some quick recipes of Diwali sweets.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









