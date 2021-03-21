SBS Punjabi

Coaxing migrant women into trades to boost diversity and economic recovery

Electrical Apprentice Miriam Sowter

Published 22 March 2021 at 10:09am
By Hashela Kumarawansa
Presented by Harleen Kaur
A new pilot program being launched by Trades Women Australia will help reverse that trend by attracting more women into the sector, particularly those from migrant backgrounds who've been hard-hit by the pandemic. Providing full-time job opportunities for migrant women will be a particular focus of the pilot initiative.

Participation of trainee women in trades industries has stayed at less than two per cent over the past 25 years, and it's hoped this pilot program program will help boost that number and diversify the sector.

Fiona McDonald says the monthly training sessions will provide a range of technical and educational knowledge to participants to help them through the program and beyond.

 "We will do hand-on activities like learning how to manage the tools, and drill holes with things and hammer properly. We'll do a lot of educational things about the 65 different types of trades jobs that are out there, and then we'll have a whole recruitment support angle as well, so we'll help people with their resumes, their job applications and provide specialised coaching on interviewing for trade jobs."

Trades Women Australia hopes to expand it nationally after a six month trial, which is currently recruiting.

Click on the player above to listen to the settlement guide in Punjabi.

