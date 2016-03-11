'Coming to Australia is like coming back to my home'
Prof. H Deep Saini Source: Facebook
Published 11 March 2016 at 1:21pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 4:14pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
Prof. H. Deep Saini is joining the University of Canberra as its next Vice-Chancellor in September this year. Prof. Saini says people used to ask for his autograph when he was studying in Adelaide, thinking he was famous Indian cricketer, Bishen Singh Bedi. He tells Shamsher Kainth of SBS Punjabi that he first came to Australia as a student, and now returning as a vice-chancellor of a university, is a surreal feeling.
