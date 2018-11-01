SBS Punjabi

Community demands reciprocal driving provisions between India and Australia

Image used for representational purpose only. Source: iStockphoto

Published 1 November 2018 at 6:36pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Indian visitors or the temporary visa holders including international students are allowed to drive in Australia with their Indian driving licenses. But India’s motor vehicle act prohibits any foreigner to drive in India. The Indian community in Australia has now demanded a reciprocal arrangement or at least a leniency for OCI or PIO card holders.

