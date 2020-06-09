SBS Punjabi

Community raises funds to support family of Simaranjeet Singh Bhullar who was found dead in regional Victoria

Simar Bhullar

File photos of Simarnjeet Singh Bhullar. Source: Supplied

Published 9 June 2020 at 10:07am, updated 9 June 2020 at 11:47am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Thousands of dollars have been raised to support the family of Simaranjeet Singh Bhullar, after he was found dead near Cobram in regional Victoria.

The community has come forward to support the family of an
Indian national who was found dead
from the area where he went missing on 30 April.  

A fundraising page was set up to financially support the family of 27-year-old Simranjeet Singh Bhullar after his body was located at a property in Katamatite, a rural township in Victoria.

“We understand that the family is undergoing a lot of emotional and financial stress. We have raised over $20,000 to support the family,” said Mr Boparai who organised this fundraiser on Facebook.

“Initially, the money was collected to repatriate his mortal remains to his hometown in Punjab. But as we got to know that the body has been severely deteriorated, a decision was made to have his funeral in Melbourne.” 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to Mr Boparai's interview in Punjabi.
Facebook fundraiser
A screenshot of Facebook fundraiser that was initiated by Brisbane-based Indian community leader Manjit Boparai. Source: Supplied


27-year-old Simranjeet Singh Bhullar had come to Australia about six years ago on a student visa.

Earlier, the Bhullar family demanded a full-scale investigation into the circumstances leading to his death, after the police said it is
"not being treated as suspicious"
.

One of the Melbourne-based relatives of Mr Bhullar said that the family is still searching for ‘some answers’.

“Simranjeet’s parents are distraught and deserve clarification on the circumstances surrounding his death,” he said in an interview with SBS Punjabi.

Readers seeking support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

