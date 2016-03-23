SBS Punjabi

Community receives counselling suport after the shock double homicide in Gordonvale, Cairns

Jatinder Kaur, a social worker, who flew up to Gordonvale to meet with the bereaved family and community

Jatinder Kaur, a social worker, who flew up to Gordonvale to meet with the bereaved family and community Source: J Kaur

Published 23 March 2016 at 3:06pm, updated 23 March 2016 at 3:56pm
By Manpreet K Singh
The killing of a 43 year old woman and her 66 year old mother in Gordonvale last week, sent shock waves, not just within the family and neighborhood, but the entire Punjabi community in Australia.

Jatinder Kaur, an accredited social worker and health care provider with Queensland health, flew from Brisbane to to Gordonvale over the weekend, to meet the effected family, as well as to counsel the shocked community.

She spoke about her experiences there, gave us an update on the situation, and also highlight the dire need of social services for the various problems faced by the Punjabi community Australia-wide -- mental health issues, family violence, financial issues, bullying and more...

Also, here is an audio recording of how Jatinder addressed the congregation of 60-70 people, that had gathered at the Gordonvale Gurudwara sahib on, Sunday, March 20.

Gordonvale gurudwara holds a counselling session for the shocked Punjabi community



 

The prayer service at Gordonvale gurudwara on Sunday, March 20
The prayer service at Gordonvale gurudwara on Sunday, March 20 Source: J Kaur


 

