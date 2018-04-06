SBS Punjabi

Concerns over elder abuse in Punjabi community

Published 6 April 2018 at 5:16pm, updated 12 November 2020 at 10:37am
By Manpreet K Singh
The risk and incidence of elder abuse is becoming rampant in Australia. It is a public issue that requires an urgent community response, says Inderjeet Jassal.

Elder abuse is defined as abuse or a form of neglect of an elderly person in a relationship based on trust.

This abuse could be physical, sexual, financial, psychological and/or social.

Inderjeet Jassal who is a Cultural Advisor to the Eastern Community Legal Centre told SBS Punjabi that according to a report published in 2011, at least 31% elders over and above the age of 65 suffer one form of abuse or neglect.

“The most common form of abuse faced by parents of Indians living in Australia is usually financial,” he says.

“It can range from stealing money from an older person’s account to forcing them to change their will.”

“Also, there is stigma and shame associated with abuse, fear of reprisal from the perpetrator, and a perceived or actual lack of options or access to services.

“As a community, we need to raise awareness on how to tackle this growing problem. 
Inderjeet Jassal
Inderjeet Jassal is a Cultural Advisor at the Eastern Community Legal Centre, Melbourne. Source: SBS


