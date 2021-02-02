SBS Punjabi

Coronavirus Australia: No plans for Government to extend Jobkeeper

No plans for Government to extend Jobkeeper

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg gives a media conference outside Zimt Bakery in Surrey Hills, Melbourne Source: AAP

Published 2 February 2021 at 2:01pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:38pm
By Shuba Krishnan, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Paras Nagpal
The Federal Government has shut down calls for an extension of JobKeeper for tourism providers, saying it has done the bulk of the "heavy lifting" of financial compensation throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has again confirmed that the wage subsidy will end, as planned, in March.

It comes amid claims of fraudulent JobKeeper dealings, with some businesses cashing in on fake employees.

Thousands of jobs in the tourism industry are at risk with the looming end of the JobKeeper support payment.

It has prompted pleas for the Federal Government to extend the wage subsidy scheme beyond March.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says an extension to JobKeeper is a matter of urgency.

"Let me say this very clearly. I've been up there listening to the operators personally. Nearly every single operator raised this issue with me."

"Perhaps rather Josh Frydenberg name-calling, perhaps he could go up there and listen first hand as well. I am merely communicating what people are saying to me. They are concerned that they are going to fall off a cliff."

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.


