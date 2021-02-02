Coronavirus Australia: No plans for Government to extend Jobkeeper

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has again confirmed that the wage subsidy will end, as planned, in March.





It comes amid claims of fraudulent JobKeeper dealings, with some businesses cashing in on fake employees.





Thousands of jobs in the tourism industry are at risk with the looming end of the JobKeeper support payment.





It has prompted pleas for the Federal Government to extend the wage subsidy scheme beyond March.





Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says an extension to JobKeeper is a matter of urgency.





"Let me say this very clearly. I've been up there listening to the operators personally. Nearly every single operator raised this issue with me."





"Perhaps rather Josh Frydenberg name-calling, perhaps he could go up there and listen first hand as well. I am merely communicating what people are saying to me. They are concerned that they are going to fall off a cliff."













