SBS Punjabi

Court fees for migration cases soar

SBS Punjabi

Court costs

Court fees for migration cases soar Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 March 2021 at 10:47am
By Amy Hall
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

Parliament has failed to prevent the government from applying a massive increase to Federal Circuit Court fees for migration cases. The fees increase by almost 400 per cent, meaning litigants now face filing charges of $3,330.

Published 2 March 2021 at 10:47am
By Amy Hall
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
Last October, the federal government introduced a significant increase in filing fees in the Federal Circuit Court for migration-related matters.

The fee change - an increase from $690 to $3,300 - came into effect in January.

The government says the increase is necessary to reinvest in the justice system amid an increasing caseload of applications.

Advertisement
But critics distrust the move.

Centre Alliance Senator Stirling Griff introduced a disallowance motion to parliament this week on the fee hike.

He says the change will make caseloads more manageable, but only because it will push many migration law applicants out of the system due to lack of affordability.

"It's a cheap game of smoke and mirrors, and vulnerable litigants are the ones who will pay at the price. Our legal system is based on the premise that every person has the right to justice."

"Justice should be accessible for all, it should be affordable for all. Justice should be about fair and equal treatment for all. Migrants should not be treated as cash cows and a political weapon."

Click on the player above to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.  

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack