Court fees for migration cases soar

Last October, the federal government introduced a significant increase in filing fees in the Federal Circuit Court for migration-related matters.





The fee change - an increase from $690 to $3,300 - came into effect in January.





The government says the increase is necessary to reinvest in the justice system amid an increasing caseload of applications.





But critics distrust the move.





Centre Alliance Senator Stirling Griff introduced a disallowance motion to parliament this week on the fee hike.





He says the change will make caseloads more manageable, but only because it will push many migration law applicants out of the system due to lack of affordability.





"It's a cheap game of smoke and mirrors, and vulnerable litigants are the ones who will pay at the price. Our legal system is based on the premise that every person has the right to justice."





"Justice should be accessible for all, it should be affordable for all. Justice should be about fair and equal treatment for all. Migrants should not be treated as cash cows and a political weapon."





