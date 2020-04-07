COVID-19 pandemic: Australians under lockdown in India demand rescue flights

Ms Kaur's Melbourne-based husband, Ramandeep Singh has appealed to the government to ensure the safe return of his family in New Delhi and hundreds of other Australians trapped in various cities on a "priority basis."





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Mr Singh says he was feeling "helpless" and would like to take this opportunity to urge the Australian government to send a special aircraft to lift its citizens.





“This is an unprecedented crisis. We feel helpless. We request the government to organise charter flights for all Australians stuck in India,” says Mr Singh.





Ramandeep Singh with his wife Jaspreet Kaur. Source: SBS





He adds that the Australian High Commission in India has informed them that some commercial flights are taking bookings but is constantly maintaining that “departures are not guaranteed, and flight bans may be extended.





But Mr Singh claims the bigger problem is that the flights are “way too expensive.”





“Most of the commercial flights are extremely expensive which only compounds the problem. The Australian government must step in and rescue its citizens and residents,” he adds.





A snapshot of Australian High Commission's email to Australians stranded in India amid coronavirus lockdown Source: Supplied





The Australian government has facilitated rescue flights to evacuate Australians from several countries during the pandemic, but not India.





In a video, High Commissioner-designate Barry O'Farrell on Monday said that they are working "day and night" to explore viable charter options.





“Yesterday we emailed a detailed email of our efforts to those who have registered with us. The availability of commercial aircraft, the cost of flights and the implications of India’s flight ban are all challenges that we have to overcome.





Click on the player above to listen to the full interview in Punjabi.





