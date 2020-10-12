COVID-19 pandemic has increased exploitation of migrants

In Australia, the global slavery index puts the number of people living in slavery-like conditions at 15,000. But the Australian Institute of Criminology says the number is closer to 1900 - although it claims that only one in five are identified.





The United Nations estimates 40.3 million people are in modern slavery, including 24.9 in forced labour and 15.4 million in forced marriage.





Fassina Farbenblum, co-director of Migrant Worker Justice Initiative and Associate Professor at UNSW Law says:





"We have a really problematic combination now of people desperate for income in order to survive and a limited number of jobs and we know exploitative working conditions have been rife among temporary migrants and we expect they are going to be worse under these conditions."





Dr Stephen Morse, founder and CEO of Unchained, says in Australia exploitation or slavery takes many forms.





"The forms here are mainly in agriculture and horticulture, in construction in particular. In retail services, in nail salons, and security and car washes. They are the main areas in Australia. Slavery this year up to around 15,000 people are estimated to be in slavery in those kind of services."





To hear the full report click on the audio link above.





