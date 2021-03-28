COVID moratorium on tenant evictions ends

Victoria, New South Wales, and Western Australia have become the final three states to lift their moratoriums. Tenants like Jolene are feeling anxious.





"I'm actually feeling very unsettled because I think not only me - a lot of people are still struggling to get back on their feet, and a lot of people are still struggling to find jobs. The only difference with us is that we are only a dollar away from being homeless or having to choose between having a roof over our head or choosing to have food on our table."





A new study from the University of New South Wales City Futures Research Centre suggests that rental debt may follow some Australians for years to come. At least a quarter of renters nationwide said they lost some income during the pandemic, but only 16 per cent were able to secure a rent variation.





Of those variations, 37 per cent were just rent deferrals, meaning as many as 75,000 households across the country are now in rental debt. On average, households were deferring $216 per week in rent. If that continued for nine months, those households would now be carrying $8400 in debt.





