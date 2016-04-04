Criticism of final approvals for Carmichael coal mine

Adrian Burragubba, spokesman for the the Wangan and Jagalingou traditional owners Source: AAP
Published 4 April 2016 at 3:21pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Conservationists and traditional owners have condemned the Queensland government's decision to grant mining leases for Indian mining company Adani's mega-coal mine. But as Preeti Mccarthy reports, it comes as two court challenges over the mine site are still unresolved.
