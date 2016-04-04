SBS Punjabi

Criticism of final approvals for Carmichael coal mine

Adrian Burragubba, spokesman for the the Wangan and Jagalingou traditional owners

Adrian Burragubba, spokesman for the the Wangan and Jagalingou traditional owners Source: AAP

Published 4 April 2016 at 3:21pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Conservationists and traditional owners have condemned the Queensland government's decision to grant mining leases for Indian mining company Adani's mega-coal mine. But as Preeti Mccarthy reports, it comes as two court challenges over the mine site are still unresolved.

