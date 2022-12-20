Cycling and recycling - how the Netherlands puts old bikes to good use

In the Netherlands there are more bicycles than people.





It's a way of life that offers a cheap and convenient way to get around, which is what makes this mode of transport an obvious choice.





The ANWB, the Royal Dutch Touring Club, are asking people to donate their own two wheelers to help some of the 4000 asylum seekers arriving in the country every day to get on the cycle path to being part of Dutch society.





They say bikes can help not just your physical health, but also break down barriers and improve mental health too





But it's not just the new arrivals who need a helping hand.





As the cost of living crisis bites, more and more native Dutch families are struggling to afford even the basics.





For those who can't afford to buy bicycles, this scheme aims to ensure their children enjoy the same opportunities as others.





But not all the children here are from the Netherlands.





Jez runs the units in a deprived part of The Hague.





Jez runs the units in a deprived part of The Hague.

He says people come from countries where cycling is not as logical as it is here in the Netherlands.





He says for centuries under Dutch state authority, human dignity was violated in the most horrific way possible by slavery.



