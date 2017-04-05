Debate over race hate speech and 18C may not be over just yet

In the middle of last week, the Senate blocked the Federal Government's attempt to change the wording of section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act. But politicians on both sides of government have warned the debate over changes to race-hate laws is not finished.

Joseph Caputo is not a politician; he is the head of the Federation of Ethnic Communities' Councils of Australia.

 And Mr Caputo says, now the Federal Government's attempt to change the Racial Discrimination Act has been blocked in the Senate, he hopes the issue will go away.

 But the politicians in Canberra appear unlikely to heed his call.

 Late Thursday night, (March 30) the Government failed in its attempt to change the wording of section 18C of the act. It was the last sitting of parliament in this session.

 The law currently makes it illegal to offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate on the basis of race and ethnicity. The Government wanted to replace the words offend, insult and humiliate with harass.

 Labor, the Greens and some independent senators blocked the changes.

 Manpreet K Singh explains further, in this report.

 
