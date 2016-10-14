Deepak Raj Gupta - Labor Candidate for Yerrabi, ACT

SBS Punjabi

Source: Supplied

Published 14 October 2016 at 3:51pm, updated 20 September 2019 at 12:10pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Deepak-Raj Gupta is an Indian Australian politician who has been living in Gungahlin for the past 14 years with his family. Here he is in conversation with SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Singh Grewal.

Deepak-Raj Gupta is the president of the Australia India Business Council (AIBC) ACT chapter and a member of the AIBC National Executive Board of Directors.

Mr Gupta completed his tertiary education in Melbourne before moving to Canberra in 2001.

He is claimed to be a passionate advocate of the ACT’s multicultural community and has helped organise several popular multicultural programs each year.

"I am very proud of Labor's culture and values. It is an honour to be the first Australian-Indian origin candidate from The Labor Party in ACT," said Deepak-Raj Gupta.

In October 2015, he was awarded the Community Service Excellence Award 2015 and Business Awards in Sydney. The award was in recognition of Mr Gupta’s work in promoting multicultural harmony, acceptance, mutual respect and understanding among the ACT’s diverse communities.

Deepak
Source: Supplied


In 2012, he was also awarded the ACT Community Advocate award by the ACT Government.

Mr Gupta has extensive experience working in the Australian Public Service. He has also represented the ACT in various international delegations to promote ACT products and services to overseas markets.

Mr Gupta said that his major priorities are to set health, safety, security and environment as core elements of Gungahlin’s identity and success. 

Deepak
Source: Supplied


