Delay in flight refunds leaves many stranded Australians unable to afford a new flight home

A plane takes off at sunset

Source: AAP

Published 22 January 2021 at 10:17am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:38pm
By Nadine Silva, Lucy Murray
Presented by Harleen Kaur
The Australian Federation of Travel Agents says ten billion dollars’ worth of travel was cancelled when borders closed in March last year. Ten months later only six billion of this has been returned, meaning there's at least four billion dollars owed to Australians in unpaid refunds.

Cancelled flights are common experience for many Australians overseas and Australians are waiting on at least four billion dollars in refunds from travel cancelled due to COVID-19.

Persistence is key when asking for a refund, according to consumer organisation CHOICE. CHOICE travel expert Jodi Bird says don't assume that airlines are putting passenger interests first.

 "If you're trying to get a refund or a credit from the airline, the best way to go about it is to call them or try their online booking systems. If you're really persisting for a long time, several months, and you're not getting anywhere try their social media accounts as you will often get a result on those accounts."

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

