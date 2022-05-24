Diverse candidates changing the face of Parliament

This election will be remembered for the record number of independent women candidates who successfully unseated Liberal and National opponents in conservative strongholds.





A team of diverse, fresh faces intent on overhauling Parliament House.





Incoming Independent M-P Dai Le [[dye lee]] has made an appearance on Vietnamese community TV to speak directly to the people who helped elect her to the southwestern Sydney seat of Fowler.





Ms Le says she reflects the cultural diversity of the electorate she's representing.





Erin Chew is a co-founder of the Asian Australian Alliance advocacy network.





She says the change in parliament is just the beginning.





