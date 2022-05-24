SBS Punjabi

Diverse candidates changing the face of Parliament

SBS Punjabi

Incoming Independent M-P Dai Le

Incoming Independent M-P Dai Le Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 May 2022 at 8:19am, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:57am
By Arianna Lucente, Richelle Harrison Plesse
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

The federal parliament is set to look different, with diverse candidates winning seats in the election. It points to the importance of reflecting the communities they represent.

Published 25 May 2022 at 8:19am, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:57am
By Arianna Lucente, Richelle Harrison Plesse
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
This election will be remembered for the record number of independent women candidates who successfully unseated Liberal and National opponents in conservative strongholds.

A team of diverse, fresh faces intent on overhauling Parliament House.

Incoming Independent M-P Dai Le [[dye lee]] has made an appearance on Vietnamese community TV to speak directly to the people who helped elect her to the southwestern Sydney seat of Fowler.

Advertisement
Ms Le says she reflects the cultural diversity of the electorate she's representing.

Erin Chew is a co-founder of the Asian Australian Alliance advocacy network.

She says the change in parliament is just the beginning.

Click on the audio player at the top of the page to listen to this in Punjabi. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
. 

 

READ MORE

Coalition’s super-for-housing policy faces criticism



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack