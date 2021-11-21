SBS Punjabi

Diversity increasingly embraced by fashion industry - but is it enough?

Models walk the runway during the Plaza Ballroom Runway show as part of Melbourne Fashion Week at Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne

Models walk the runway during the Plaza Ballroom Runway show as part of Melbourne Fashion Week at Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne Source: AAP

Published 22 November 2021 at 10:51am, updated 22 November 2021 at 11:00am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Harleen Kaur
The Australian fashion industry is increasingly embracing diversity. But is the pace of change fast enough? Industry insiders share their thoughts with SBS.

Opening night of Melbourne Fashion Week. All the glamour you'd expect. Plus, a cast championing diversity and inclusion.

It's a move the runway stylist and LGBTIQ+ activist Deni Todorovic believes will change lives.

 'In Australia trans youth are eleven times more likely to attempt suicide than their sis mates. And the reason is because they don't see themselves in the world. They don't feel valued or appreciated. And so visibility and inclusivity literally has the power to save lives. '

Disability advocate and model Rhiannon Tracey appeared in the show in her wheelchair. She says Australia's fashion industry is on its way to being more inclusive.

 'We're not quite there yet. I've been in the chair for 12 years now. And where we are at not and where we were at 12 years ago, we've made huge leaps and bounds and I think the more conversations that have been had, the more driving forces we have behind making this an everyday, normalised thing.'

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the feature in Punjabi.

