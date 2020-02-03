Doyens of Punjabi literature Jaswant Singh Kanwal and Dalip Kaur Tiwana pass away

Punjabi literature is suddenly poor by the loss of two irreplaceable assets as Dr Dalip Kaur Tiwana and Jaswant Singh Kanwal passed away, both in the same week.





Aged a glorious 101, Mr Kanwal, known as a "writer of people's movements" of Punjab, finally gave in to old age on February 1, despite his pen being active till the age of 100.





Dr Tiwana, a retired professor of Punjabi University, Patiala, was awarded one of India's highest civilian awards, Padma Shri, which she renounced in a gutsy move to protest against the mob lynching of a Muslim man by a radicalised Hindu mob in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh. She passed away at 84 in a hospital in Mohali, near Punjab's capital city, Chandigarh.











Click on the player at the top of the picture to listen to this feature in Punjabi.





