Dr Sandeep Arora talks about Orthodontic treatment

Dr Sandeep Arora

Dr Sandeep Arora Source: Supplied

Published 10 February 2016 at 4:46pm, updated 11 February 2016 at 10:12am
By Preeti K McCarthy
Dr Sandeep Arora, a well known dentist from Melbourne, gives us information on dental abnormalities, deformities and decay of teeth and the treatment to fix them. Find out all you need to know about the care, cost and process for getting braces and dentures in this interview.

