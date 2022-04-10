Election 2022: How voting works?

SBS Punjabi

People cast their votes at a polling station

People cast their votes at a polling station

About 96 per cent of eligible Australians are enrolled to vote in this year's federal election. All Australian citizens aged over 18 years are expected to take part in this compulsory voting process and fines can apply if they don't.

It's important for people to follow voting instructions so they can have their say and make it count towards the decision of who governs the country into the future.

The Australian Electoral Commission says voters can request another paper if they make an error and want to start writing again.

The AEC adds that it is a citizen's right and responsibility to vote and people can be jailed if they vote more than once in the same election.

The Australian Electoral Commission's Evan Ekin-Symth is encouraging everyone to update their personal details ahead of the federal election.

"So if you are one of those people or you have moved house recently, you need to go the AEC website, check or you can enrol for the first time or update your details if you need to."

One possibility is a hung parliament - which is when no party or coalition of parties has a majority in the House of Representatives.

Adjunct Research Fellow Ian Tulloch [[tull-ock]] from La Trobe University explains what needs to occur if a hung parliament does happen.

"And that would then come down to the number of independents, there are seven at the moment, the independents would then determine which of the major parties forms a government."

