Emotional reunions at international airports as Australia opens borders

Chantal Ebbinge (centre) from the Netherlands arriving at Brisbane International Airport. Monday, February 21, 2022.

Chantal Ebbinge (centre) from the Netherlands is seen surrounded by media after arriving on the first international flight Source: AAP

Published 22 February 2022 at 9:51am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:14pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib, Naveen Razik
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Australia has opened its international borders to vaccinated travellers from Feb 21. The first international tourists in two years have touched down in Sydney to be greeted by jubilant well-wishers waving Tim-Tams, jars of Vegemite and stuffed koalas.

Qantas is bringing in people from eight overseas destinations, including Vancouver, Singapore, London, and Delhi. 

Federal Tourism Minister Dan Tehan was on hand to welcome the first arrivals on the Qantas flight from Los Angeles.

"It's wonderful to be out here at Sydney Airport as we open up fully to the rest of the world and it's a great day for the 660,000 people that are employed in our tourism industry. We've had a tough time over the past two years, but the future is looking very very bright."

The PM says there are 1.2 million people around the world who currently have a visa to Australia and are ready to visit.

However, travellers from Australia's biggest tourism market, China, will be absent. That's because Chinese travellers are not allowed to venture to Australia at the moment, Mr Morrison said.

