Emotional reunions at international airports as Australia opens borders

Qantas is bringing in people from eight overseas destinations, including Vancouver, Singapore, London, and Delhi.





Federal Tourism Minister Dan Tehan was on hand to welcome the first arrivals on the Qantas flight from Los Angeles.





"It's wonderful to be out here at Sydney Airport as we open up fully to the rest of the world and it's a great day for the 660,000 people that are employed in our tourism industry. We've had a tough time over the past two years, but the future is looking very very bright."





The PM says there are 1.2 million people around the world who currently have a visa to Australia and are ready to visit.





However, travellers from Australia's biggest tourism market, China, will be absent. That's because Chinese travellers are not allowed to venture to Australia at the moment, Mr Morrison said.





