Everything you need to do if you are in a car crash in Australia

In Australia, failing to stop after a motor vehicle collision is an offence.





The first thing to do after a crash is ensure everyone involved is safe and confirm no one requires immediate medical assistance.





NSW Police Sergeant Scott Stafford from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command explains.





“You want to make sure you’re safe in your car, and the other people are safe, so that includes looking for dangers around your vehicle and the other vehicles, and a big one is on the road. So, if you stop and you're out, and you're walking around your car, you need to keep an eye on what's around you and other vehicles that are travelling on the road as well, because they can pose a greater danger to you than your accident, which may be a minor accident. So, have a look around and if it's safe to do so then move the vehicles off the main roadway to or safe location to exchange details.”





If anyone is injured, you must call triple zero immediately for assistance, and apply first aid if you can.





Emergency operators will call the police and other relevant services to attend the site, such as an ambulance or fire services as the incident will be classed as a major collision.



